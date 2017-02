Can't realistically give the points to Widnes, it's a game they might well have lost and it could have big ramifications on the final table. Neither can they be docked from Wigan as I don't imagine for a minute that the RFL won't have been privy to this decision. To be honest, regardless of the statement, I suspect this might well be a circumstance beyond Wigan (RL's) control. Maybe the only thing to do is to regard it as a simple postponement due to weather, i.e. in the same way as if the ground were flooded or a foot of snow had fallen? It 100% smacks of an unequal partnership though.