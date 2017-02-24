WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:57 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2197
Surely they will, won't they?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:41 am
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 856
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Hey ho!!! Another day . Hope Mr Lennigan didn't loose too much sleep last niğt wondering which Football League games to go and watch this weekend that would be a shame .
Maybe he was up thinking about global expansion of Superleague and hatching some cunning plan to play the resheduled Widnes match where no one can watch it or would want to watch it .

Regards EW
Regards , EW

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:52 am
jaws1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 10:40 pm
Posts: 558
Wigan should be fined and forfeit the game 2 points awarded to Widnes and the fixture deemed as played .Wigan will lose revenue and then they will think again about cancelling fixtures.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:21 am
CobraCraig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 216
I would hope this isn't down to last Sunday. Yes I expected a tired performance but if we can't back up an effort like that against Widnes at home at this stage of the season with limited injuries then something is wrong. We are now in the situation where we are gonna play 3 fixtures in 7-9 days,surely that's much worse?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:22 am
Ashton Bears
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 744
Location: Around the three Sisters
Could this be right what sky bet has put on the coupon.

Sunday 26th February 2017
Start Selections All Bets
15:00
Wigan (-20.0) 10/11
Handicap Tie (-20.0) 20/1
Widnes (+20.0) 10/11
28 Bets

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:47 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5002
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
jaws1 wrote:
Wigan should be fined and forfeit the game 2 points awarded to Widnes and the fixture deemed as played .Wigan will lose revenue and then they will think again about cancelling fixtures.


As an outsider, would your chairman not have consulted the RFL before doing this??

In general Wigan fans don't seem to have a great opinion of the guy
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:08 am
southernpie

Joined: Tue Nov 25, 2014 12:05 pm
Posts: 4
So a champion side has to bow down to third tier nobodies. Great.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:30 am
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 441
I find this all a bit odd. Often one of the big issues from the fans point of view is we get a snippet of information to make a judgement from without being party to the full facts which often leads to the wrong conclusion.

I'd be shocked if the RFL were not involved, I can't see how a club can call a fixture off without approval from the RFL so unless we did, though i understand your point I can't see how we can be docked points, unless of course someone comes up with an idea such as breaching the spirit of the fixture list.

Bottom line is if whoever is in charge of preparing the pitch, whom I would have to assume has all the relevant knowledge and skills has judged the pitch cannot handle 2 games then one has to be called off. Given that we are the tenants and the company that own the stadium favour the football club there's little doubt who's match would have to be postponed.

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:37 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5031
ColD wrote:
As an outsider, would your chairman not have consulted the RFL before doing this??

In general Wigan fans don't seem to have a great opinion of the guy


I'm pretty sure the RFL have been consulted along the way.

What makes you think they haven't been?

Re: Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:17 am
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30002
jaws1 wrote:
Wigan should be fined and forfeit the game 2 points awarded to Widnes and the fixture deemed as played .Wigan will lose revenue and then they will think again about cancelling fixtures.


And what do you think the other clubs would think of that? What if Widnes make the top 8 or top 4 on the strength of those two points meaning that a club ends up in the middle eights or loses a home game in the super eights? If Wigan did not consult the match commissioner or the RFL then they fined heavily at least.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
c}