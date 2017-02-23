WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan v Widnes - Match postponed

Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:53 pm
Allypie wrote:
RL are totally to blame for this. Lastics fixtures were known before our fixtures were arranged. Should not have been the need for a clash. Two matches same weekend, especially in February, are a no, no. Cup matches - luck of draw. Absolutely hate lastics ( would draw curtains if they were playing on back garden) but think they are right on this one. Wood and RL are poop.

It's not that simple though. In Premier League Latics had 19 home matches. Since relegation they have 23 home matches. The extra four make fixtures harder to work round, and especially now we have to have the regular season completed by mid July rather than September. With the mid season break from home matches to contend with as well its far far harder to work round.

Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:54 pm
When the game is rescheduled it is pretty much guarenteed to be a midweek fixture and the whole thing will kick off again because of fans unable to attend for different reasons .

Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:57 pm
Bilko wrote:
It's not that simple though. In Premier League Latics had 19 home matches. Since relegation they have 23 home matches. The extra four make fixtures harder to work round, and especially now we have to have the regular season completed by mid July rather than September. With the mid season break from home matches to contend with as well its far far harder to work round.


Just looking at your fixtures, I note that you have 5 away fixtures on the bounce in June and July. Is that not at the request of Wigan athletic to relay the pitch?

Which limits means there'll be a number of weekends where you both play?

Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:14 pm
paul scunthorpe wrote:
Just looking at your fixtures, I note that you have 5 away fixtures on the bounce in June and July. Is that not at the request of Wigan athletic to relay the pitch?

Which limits means there'll be a number of weekends where you both play?


Simply tell them that relaying the pitch has failed to provide any difference year on year out, and we will be playing on it. Don't care how much they have spent, whoever they are, but the evidence is there for us to see, it doesn't work.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:23 pm
Poor form really.

Why couldn't you play the game at Leigh over the weekend?

It seems an embarrassing statement and pure conformation that your second fiddle to the blue side of the Town!
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:24 pm
Snowy wrote:
Poor form really.

Why couldn't you play the game at Leigh over the weekend?

It seems an embarrassing statement and pure conformation that your second fiddle to the blue side of the Town!


Because logistically you can't move a game to another stadium with 48 hours notice.

It's honestly not that hard to understand.
c}