If Latics play their match on Saturday then I can see the RFL docking us points for cancelling a match without good reason. RL doesn't need a bone dry pitch and many matches have been played on waterlogged pitches in the past.



I must say though that for the RFL fixture planners to give us a home match in the middle of February on the same weekend that the Latics are at home is stupid as their fixtures were known in advance. Surely they should have realised that two matches on one weekend at this time of year would be a problem.