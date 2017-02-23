|
|
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:11 pm
|
|
The Betfred Super League fixture between Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings scheduled for Friday 24th February has been postponed.
Explaining the situation, Wigan Warriors Chairman, Ian Lenagan, said: “With the inclement weather over the last day resulting in intermittent standing water on the pitch and the further forecasted bad weather over the next 24 hours, the DW Stadium pitch simply cannot sustain two games this weekend.
“With Wigan Athletic’s season at such a critical stage and after detailed discussions between myself and Wigan Athletic Chairman, David Sharpe, it was agreed that they need to play this fixture more than we need to play ours.
“Potential for the game to be moved to Sunday was discussed but this simply isn’t an option with the pitch in its current state, therefore the game will be rescheduled for later this season.
“We apologise to our fans for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes.
“I too am bitterly disappointed not to be able tomorrow night to welcome our Champion team but feel certain that we have made the right decision.”
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:22 pm
|
|
It doesn't look great but I don't think it does us too much harm tbh. The players heads have been elsewhere I'm sure and we have a big squad which should cope better with two games in a week then Widnes can.
It won't go down well but there's always positives I supppse.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:22 pm
|
|
Lennigan rolled over again . Conflict of interests . Looks like his football roles are more important to him . He wont give a poop that some of us up here have just lost hundreds of pounds . Five of us from Scotland and one from Belfast royaly shafted.
Regards EW
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:27 pm
|
|
Disgraceful again from Lenegan, he should pop down to the local abbatoir I'm sure he can find a suitable pair of bo!!ox there.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:33 pm
|
|
Had the potential to be a banana skin imo after Sunday's effort so I'm not too bothered but the circumstances don't sit too well with me.
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:34 pm
|
|
Another rearanged midweek game that nobody can get too or want to go too. Season tickets are just a joke but not as big a joke as Lennigan . Superleague games in Austrailia he cant even play them in Wigan . The mans a tool
EW
|
|
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:37 pm
|
|
Bad news for the long distance travellers..
|
