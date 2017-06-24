WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - injury list

Re: injury list

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:43 pm
jools
:roll: Just waiting to hear rankin took a tumble down the aeroplane steps and is out for two months...
Re: injury list

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:04 pm
brearley84
ridyard they think is an acl shoulder injury, maybe like ferguson's... but ferguson managed to play on whereas ridyard didnt so doesnt look good :(
Re: injury list

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:24 pm
brearley84
any news on obrien???!??!?!
Re: injury list

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:58 pm
jools
Not mentioned in today's press conference write up. Did say Ridyard may play and ferguson will also probably play.
Re: injury list

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:29 pm
brearley84
injury curse striking again!

mcgillvary pulled out this morn with back injuury but should be ok for next week
obrien next week too maybe back
ikahihifo????? off with concussion, will he be allowed to play...what are the rules?
murphy left the field injured too today
mason limping, no subs left at the end of the game!
Re: injury list

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:21 pm
Code13
I would not be entirely surprised to see Mamo, Jerry, O'Brien, Ridyard, Bruno, Seb, Murphy all back playing next week

Re: injury list

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:12 pm
jools
No way will Mamo be back- he was in a boot on Sunday. Bruno said end of July when asked last Sunday.
I doubt Seb will play as the game is too early. Cannot play for at least 144 hours following concussion.
