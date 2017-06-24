WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - injury list

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:43 pm
:roll: Just waiting to hear rankin took a tumble down the aeroplane steps and is out for two months...
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:04 pm
ridyard they think is an acl shoulder injury, maybe like ferguson's... but ferguson managed to play on whereas ridyard didnt so doesnt look good :(
Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:24 pm
any news on obrien???!??!?!
Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:58 pm
Not mentioned in today's press conference write up. Did say Ridyard may play and ferguson will also probably play.
