Re: injury list

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:17 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
taai another two weeks!

blow for us

mellor back so will keep his place for now
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: injury list

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:17 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7571
brearley84 wrote:
taai another two weeks!

blow for us

mellor back so will keep his place for now


Didn't you say that two weeks ago?
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: injury list

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:57 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
yes :lol:

they say hes been to see a specialist now and surgery not needed

lets hope its two weeks :(
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: injury list

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:27 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7571
Seems odd it's taken this long to see a specialist!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: injury list

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:45 am
GiantJake1988
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 417
Have a feeling we won't see Taai again this season in the regular fixtures. May feature in middle 8s.

Re: injury list

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 1:14 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
http://www.examiner.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/news/huddersfield-giants-star-ukuma-taai-13122906
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: injury list

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 4:39 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
symonds out for the season.

taai then lawrence back next...

hope we have seen the back of our injury problems!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: injury list

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:37 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
few players had to go off lastnight, feruson, turner , brough, leeming and ikahihifo but 3 returned to the field! apart from turner, hope its nothing serious as he is looking class at centre already
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: injury list

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:33 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12827
Location: Huddersfield
turner out 4-6 weeks

so list it symonds, lawrence, turner out.

no news on gaskell

taai in full training now which would be a big boost, expected to play v saints
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
