I can't see Gaskell playing next week. The club will want to get to the bottom of whatever the issue is and won't risk him. The frustrating thing is our other injured fullbacks are still a couple or three weeks away from returning. Just another thought- him pulling out in the way he did could well have affected the performance of the team- they will have been worried about him- and lots of those players played alongside Ronan last year and it could well have resurfaced difficult emotions for many of the players.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.