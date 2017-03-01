updated injury list -
mamo
mcgillvary
cudjoe
gaskell
murphy
symonds
ferguson
lawrence
simpson
expect cudjoe, ferguson,gaskell to return for leigh
gaskell had a heart problem puts it down to anxiety so says will be ok for next week
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Bullseye, chapylad, colly226, devoniangiant, djhudds, GiantMisterE, goodways sore chops, Hessle Roader, Jo Jumbuck, rounding92, the stella kid and 143 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk
|
c}