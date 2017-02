Bad news re Bruno, as to the other injuries we already knew about Mamo when we signed him so we can't say its the conditioner. The rest are 'normal' for the start of a season we and quite a few other clubs have injuries at this stage as players are still getting up to speed across the league and pitches are not the best.



Lets not turn this in to a bad luck story to excuse some average performances to date, key is we have 4 points from possible 6 and a younger squad who will get better.