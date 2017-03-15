What Cross has is the pace that Miller doesn't.

As Jemmo said Cross is great on the shoulder for the pass.

He however showed in a few games that he can burrow for tries off his own bat.



If he has deficiencies in passing/setting up/organising, then I would be tempted to coach him in these areas so he is the complete package.



He is a much more dynamic and exciting player than Miller or Hedges and that kind of player, like Charlie Martin, is what fans come to watch and what inspires other players to join in and do their best.



Miller is OK and has potential, no doubt and at the end of the day it is a question of who is the more effective.

We don't really know yet. Mr T will be giving all three their chance, but for me I would I would not put them in Hedges, Miller, Cross order if I was Mr T because as Jemmo says where does Cross go?

Cross is the incumbent, let him blossom until such time as we genuinely need to change.



Some things develop by accident ... serendipity if you like.