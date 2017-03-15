Probably controversial I know but I'd still play Miller at 7 ahead of Cross.
Cross is excellent at being in the right place to support the man with the ball which is why after the first game I had him to finish top try scorer. But he doesn't do the half backs job. Miller will pass and kick for others which is more the point of the role
The problem is, I'm not sure where I'd play him but he does warrant a place. What with the loose forward role being an almost redundant position, and the size we have across the rest of the part we might as well put 13 on his back instead of Muranka and just have him following the guys
