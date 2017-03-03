On a separate issue, why do coaches say "we didn't stick to the game plan?"If such a creature exists ... a 'game plan',then surely if the players aren't sticking to it then you tell them to get back to it. If you don't then it's your fault right?The truth is the 'game plan' was probably rubbish or inadequate, or more pertinently inflexible.But when did you hear a coach say that?I have seldom heard a coach say "that was my fault"?Anyway what is a game plan?Surely there is just a general ethos of doing things?I mean the opposition can counter what you try to do so where is your specific game plan at that point? Nowhere!The 'ethos' is to attack their weak points, to exploit their deficiencies. The coach's job is to identify these.The generals on the field are the spotters along with the coach and direct traffic against perceived weaknesses.For example, as soon as a player in the opposite ranks takes a knock, it should be spotted and play directed against him, but it hardly happens.I am a believer that if something works keep doing it until the opposition twig.This doesn't always happen either.The number of times I have seen a player on one side of the attack be having a field day, only for the attack to switch to the other side for some reason and get nowhere all game beggars belief.The list goes on .......Game plan my ar/se!