Re: jordie Hedges

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 8:43 am
Gold RLFANS Member

On a separate issue, why do coaches say "we didn't stick to the game plan?"

If such a creature exists ... a 'game plan',
then surely if the players aren't sticking to it then you tell them to get back to it. If you don't then it's your fault right?

The truth is the 'game plan' was probably rubbish or inadequate, or more pertinently inflexible.
But when did you hear a coach say that?
I have seldom heard a coach say "that was my fault"?

Anyway what is a game plan?
Surely there is just a general ethos of doing things?
I mean the opposition can counter what you try to do so where is your specific game plan at that point? Nowhere!

The 'ethos' is to attack their weak points, to exploit their deficiencies. The coach's job is to identify these.

The generals on the field are the spotters along with the coach and direct traffic against perceived weaknesses.
For example, as soon as a player in the opposite ranks takes a knock, it should be spotted and play directed against him, but it hardly happens.

I am a believer that if something works keep doing it until the opposition twig.
This doesn't always happen either.

The number of times I have seen a player on one side of the attack be having a field day, only for the attack to switch to the other side for some reason and get nowhere all game beggars belief.

The list goes on .......

Game plan my ar/se! :lol:
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 9:25 am
100% League Network

You can go into a game with a game plan. "They're susceptible to being off side from quick plays, kick to the left side, defend man on man but double up on player X" etc.

But as you say once the game starts the skill is in reading that 80 minutes and reacting. Does their number 7 look like he's shying away from tackles today? Then run at him and find out why and so forth

The main influence an RL coach can have is on player recruitment, team selection and managing fitness and discipline during the week. On game day it's 99% up to the players

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:05 am
Free-scoring winger

Jemmo wrote:
You can go into a game with a game plan. "They're susceptible to being off side from quick plays, kick to the left side, defend man on man but double up on player X" etc.

But as you say once the game starts the skill is in reading that 80 minutes and reacting. Does their number 7 look like he's shying away from tackles today? Then run at him and find out why and so forth

The main influence an RL coach can have is on player recruitment, team selection and managing fitness and discipline during the week. On game day it's 99% up to the players


I agree that the players need to be able to think on their own feet during a game but don't forget the Keith Senior influence. He must be coming on the field to impart some pearls of wisdom!

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Fri Mar 03, 2017 10:26 am
100% League Network

Double Movement wrote:
I agree that the players need to be able to think on their own feet during a game but don't forget the Keith Senior influence. He must be coming on the field to impart some pearls of wisdom!


He's probably just asking if anyone wants to buy his stuff

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:12 pm
100% League Network

Ban reduced to 4 matches on appeal.

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:00 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Good news

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:51 pm
Cheeky half-back

The judicial system in rugby league is a joke.
Glad his bank was reduced though.
Hopefully he has to fight for a starting position due to us winning all the games he's missed

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:11 pm
Gold RLFANS Member

Shows what oranges at half time can do ... :)
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:14 pm
Gold RLFANS Member

DonnyPlumber wrote:
The judicial system in rugby league is a joke.
Glad his bank was reduced though.
Hopefully he has to fight for a starting position due to us winning all the games he's missed


You are dead right ..... Cross is the daddy now.
But Mr Rotationhead might be tempted to equate Hedges with Toronto ... I hope not.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: jordie Hedges

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:36 am
100% League Network

I would have thought that after Sunday's result / performance / tries, the two half backs would continue until injury, suspension or loss of form intervenes.
c}