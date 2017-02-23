WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - jordie Hedges

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:58 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6165
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:06 pm
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47923
Location: Doncaster
If the charge is upheld, sadly there is every chance the ban will be at the upper end of the scale considering it's a repeat offence.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:17 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6165
Similar ban last season for same offence .
assume KK has no case to answer , as he was put on report for a slightly late hit on Emmett .

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:36 pm
Stand-Offish
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16500
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Great! Now Mr T will HAVE to do something! :SHOOT:
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:43 am
onedon
Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2013 11:24 am
Posts: 1085
don't hold your breath.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:16 am
Double Movement
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1216
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Don't you think he'll give Jack Miller a run of three or four games in the halves to see what he can do?

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:28 am
Wanderer
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47923
Location: Doncaster
Double Movement wrote:
Don't you think he'll give Jack Miller a run of three or four games in the halves to see what he can do?


Yes, I can't see too many alternatives without making a signing and you could argue that the Myton game is as good a place as any to start that process.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:00 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6165
From what I heard at Keighley , they have been looking anyway !

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 8:46 pm
Moonlight
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005 8:22 pm
Posts: 2582
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Six match ban and seventy five pound fine. They must have taken in his antecedence

He should be eligible for the Toronto game on my rough calculation.

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 9:08 pm
weighman
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6165
Lets hope he learns from this.

Not going to say anything about the d word .
