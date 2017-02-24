Really good question.



Is he the best maybe if you had asked the same question before the game last season at home to Widnes I would have said no.



But he has shown he can motivate a squad to the level of Mike Gregory, he has won the GF on 2 occasions as a coach 1 CC and 1 WCC with a side continually changed. Something I do not think Madge could have done but maybe Madge would have stood up to IL a bit to slow it down.



Where we do not give him credit is he always sets his sides up for the big games at the end of the season. Since 2013 we won 2 GF and been to 2 other GF and should have won one of them. Winning the WCC for me puts him on par with Madge but. Madge has been more important to us than Wane has. No Madge then we would not have the success we have had since 2010.



So the best Wane maybe if he pulls off either the CC or GF win this season I would back him for it. But as I said no coach has had the impact that Madge has had on us.