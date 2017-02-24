WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

 
Post a reply

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:02 am
ksm1701 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 780
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Pieman wrote:
I thought we were better the year before without them

Agreed. Madge inherited pretty much the same squad Noble had the year before but completely transformed the way the players played and trained to a far higher standard.
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'

Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:17 am
FearTheVee User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2002 12:57 pm
Posts: 10571
Location: Much too far South
It's not always the prettiest (and us Saints fans know ugly rugby when we see it after the turgid fare of the last couple of years) but I'd say he's done more with less than any Wigan coach I can recall.

Would be delighted to see him as England coach.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:19 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12168
He has done very well but no, I'd rate Maguire well ahead of him. He transformed our club.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:54 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1667
Madge was slightly better

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:34 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20688
Location: WIGAN
His biggest challenge and his biggest success has been dealing with the player turnover.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 11:52 am
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1634
Really good question.

Is he the best maybe if you had asked the same question before the game last season at home to Widnes I would have said no.

But he has shown he can motivate a squad to the level of Mike Gregory, he has won the GF on 2 occasions as a coach 1 CC and 1 WCC with a side continually changed. Something I do not think Madge could have done but maybe Madge would have stood up to IL a bit to slow it down.

Where we do not give him credit is he always sets his sides up for the big games at the end of the season. Since 2013 we won 2 GF and been to 2 other GF and should have won one of them. Winning the WCC for me puts him on par with Madge but. Madge has been more important to us than Wane has. No Madge then we would not have the success we have had since 2010.

So the best Wane maybe if he pulls off either the CC or GF win this season I would back him for it. But as I said no coach has had the impact that Madge has had on us.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:35 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 485
tank123 wrote:
Really good question.

Is he the best maybe if you had asked the same question before the game last season at home to Widnes I would have said no.

But he has shown he can motivate a squad to the level of Mike Gregory, he has won the GF on 2 occasions as a coach 1 CC and 1 WCC with a side continually changed. Something I do not think Madge could have done but maybe Madge would have stood up to IL a bit to slow it down.

Where we do not give him credit is he always sets his sides up for the big games at the end of the season. Since 2013 we won 2 GF and been to 2 other GF and should have won one of them. Winning the WCC for me puts him on par with Madge but. Madge has been more important to us than Wane has. No Madge then we would not have the success we have had since 2010.

So the best Wane maybe if he pulls off either the CC or GF win this season I would back him for it. But as I said no coach has had the impact that Madge has had on us.


Completely transformed the club, did Madge. But should he still be getting part of the credit for what Wane has achieved over 5 years after leaving?

I'm not saying he shouldn't btw I just think it's an interesting discussion.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, Darwen Warrior, dr_feelgood, Froggy, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rogues Gallery, tank123, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,2922,07175,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}