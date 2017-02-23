(Website)

Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1

Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1732

The reason I believe that he is our greatest coach is that this World Champion team contains no Super Stars like Ellery Hanley, Shaun Edwards, Andy Gregory, Joe Lyndon,Martin Offiah, Dean Bell etc etc. Let's face it players like that didn't need a lot of coaching. Wigan in the 80s and 90s just bought the best talent available. Waney has had to coach players to get the best out of them.



Most of our team are Wigan lads brought through by Waney. Even his signings have been players who basically no one else really wanted like Ben Flower and Tony Clubb and Even John Bateman was unheralded when he came. He has moulded the likes of Powell Gildart and Tierney into excellent players when no one really rated them. His treatment of George Williams goes against every other Super League coach who would have bought overseas talent in before giving youth a chance.



His players run through brick walls for him and clearly love playing for him. He is Wigan through and through.



I rest my case



What do you think? "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Wigan Peer

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm

Posts: 5424

Location: 3 Peers

Oh you wind up merchant! :~) Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple. KingRoss11

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm

Posts: 122

Location: Out and about in Wigan

100% agree, I'll be the first one to admit I gave him stick last year over our attack but maybe I wasn't looking at the bigger picture with all our players missing, to win 2 grand finals, 1 challenge cup, 1 league leaders Sheild and 1 world club challenge in just 5 years in this day and age is unheard of. Bringing through all the Wigan lads at the same time is spectacular as wel, and thank god we bought John Bateman because in 2/3 years he will be one of the best players in the world, also George Williams has the potential to be one of the best in the world imo, best halfback in super league by a country mile Trainman Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 440

I'm not sure I'd go that for yet however he is putting a case forward. When you take into account the restrictions of the cap and particularly last years effort his case gets stronger. ChrisA

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm

Posts: 1250

Location: Oldham.

Last year I was a skeptic, negative, scathing at times and wanted him out at a few points of the season. This year I'm just keeping my mouth shut, he's done an amazing job, he well and truly shut this idiot up.



As for best ever, it's such a hard question to answer, I wouldn't know where to start Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1732

Wigan Peer wrote: Oh you wind up merchant! :~)

Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were right



Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun. Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were rightThankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Wigan Peer

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm

Posts: 5424

Location: 3 Peers

Aboveusonlypie wrote:



Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun. Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were rightThankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun.



You have to look at things in context.... The arrival of Michael Maguire undoubtedly made a big difference on the coaching front. But Michael Maguire also had the good fortune to benefit from the arrival of Finch/Lima/Hoffman, quite a coup by the club.



Wane must have learned a lot from him, and also had the benefit of knowing what was coming through from the youngsters. Working with Lenagan and Rads they have built a flexible, functional squad. Rogues has often commented on the youngsters coming through, and now looks like a time where several are starting to bloom. Is the Rugby as dynamic and entertaining as we all would like? Probably not, but British RL is on the back foot financially, so lets enjoy the success we are having, in difficult times...



Greatest coach ever?.. Hard to say, but in the present climate, he will do for me. You have to look at things in context.... The arrival of Michael Maguire undoubtedly made a big difference on the coaching front. But Michael Maguire also had the good fortune to benefit from the arrival of Finch/Lima/Hoffman, quite a coup by the club.Wane must have learned a lot from him, and also had the benefit of knowing what was coming through from the youngsters. Working with Lenagan and Rads they have built a flexible, functional squad. Rogues has often commented on the youngsters coming through, and now looks like a time where several are starting to bloom. Is the Rugby as dynamic and entertaining as we all would like? Probably not, but British RL is on the back foot financially, so lets enjoy the success we are having, in difficult times...Greatest coach ever?.. Hard to say, but in the present climate, he will do for me. Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20683

Location: WIGAN

He could defiantly get there. He has a side at the minute that could do some pretty special things if it is kept together. If we can string 2 or 3 years together where we win 75% of the trophies on offer then I think you'd have to say he's that. Itchy Arsenal

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 917

Location: God's little acre

Jim Sullivan.

He was also the greatest Saints coach ever.

I'm old school in that coaches don't make great players but they help good players become great players. That's not being detrimental to any coach but it's the players that really count.

SW is a bit of an enigma for me. 2012 was one of the best years for me in terms of the quality of rugby I've seen in nearly 50 years of supporting the club. 2016 was awful for 95% of the season when if I'm honest I just wanted it to stop because it was sterile and it wasn't rugby as I understand it.

I've got a feeling 2017 will be closer to SWs earlier senior coaching standards and I for one will be grateful and very happy for that. Pieman

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2373

Location: Atherton

Wigan Peer wrote: You have to look at things in context.... The arrival of Michael Maguire undoubtedly made a big difference on the coaching front. But Michael Maguire also had the good fortune to benefit from the arrival of Finch/Lima/Hoffman , quite a coup by the club.



Wane must have learned a lot from him, and also had the benefit of knowing what was coming through from the youngsters. Working with Lenagan and Rads they have built a flexible, functional squad. Rogues has often commented on the youngsters coming through, and now looks like a time where several are starting to bloom. Is the Rugby as dynamic and entertaining as we all would like? Probably not, but British RL is on the back foot financially, so lets enjoy the success we are having, in difficult times...



Greatest coach ever?.. Hard to say, but in the present climate, he will do for me.



I thought we were better the year before without them I thought we were better the year before without them Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: endoman, Google Adsense [Bot], Pieman, Ziggy Stardust and 127 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,525,213 1,053 75,781 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WARRINGTON v CASTLEFORD Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEEDS v SALFORD > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HUDDERSFIELD v WAKEFIELD < Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEIGH v ST. HELENS Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 SHEFFIELD v BATLEY Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 ROCHDALE v HALIFAX Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 HULL KR v OLDHAM Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 SWINTON v FEATHERSTONE Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 BRADFORD v TOULOUSE Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 DEWSBURY v LONDON Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 SL-R2 WIGAN v WIDNES TV Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05 NRL-R1 CRONULLA v BRISBANE TV Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00 SL-R3 CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00 NRL-R1 CANTERBURY v MELBOURNE TV Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05 NRL-R1 SOUTHS v WESTS TV



























c}