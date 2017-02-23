|
The reason I believe that he is our greatest coach is that this World Champion team contains no Super Stars like Ellery Hanley, Shaun Edwards, Andy Gregory, Joe Lyndon,Martin Offiah, Dean Bell etc etc. Let's face it players like that didn't need a lot of coaching. Wigan in the 80s and 90s just bought the best talent available. Waney has had to coach players to get the best out of them.
Most of our team are Wigan lads brought through by Waney. Even his signings have been players who basically no one else really wanted like Ben Flower and Tony Clubb and Even John Bateman was unheralded when he came. He has moulded the likes of Powell Gildart and Tierney into excellent players when no one really rated them. His treatment of George Williams goes against every other Super League coach who would have bought overseas talent in before giving youth a chance.
His players run through brick walls for him and clearly love playing for him. He is Wigan through and through.
I rest my case
What do you think?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:38 pm
Oh you wind up merchant! :~)
Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:53 pm
100% agree, I'll be the first one to admit I gave him stick last year over our attack but maybe I wasn't looking at the bigger picture with all our players missing, to win 2 grand finals, 1 challenge cup, 1 league leaders Sheild and 1 world club challenge in just 5 years in this day and age is unheard of. Bringing through all the Wigan lads at the same time is spectacular as wel, and thank god we bought John Bateman because in 2/3 years he will be one of the best players in the world, also George Williams has the potential to be one of the best in the world imo, best halfback in super league by a country mile
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:06 pm
I'm not sure I'd go that for yet however he is putting a case forward. When you take into account the restrictions of the cap and particularly last years effort his case gets stronger.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:48 pm
Last year I was a skeptic, negative, scathing at times and wanted him out at a few points of the season. This year I'm just keeping my mouth shut, he's done an amazing job, he well and truly shut this idiot up.
As for best ever, it's such a hard question to answer, I wouldn't know where to start
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:51 pm
Wigan Peer wrote:
Oh you wind up merchant! :~)
Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were right
Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:13 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were right
Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun.
You have to look at things in context.... The arrival of Michael Maguire undoubtedly made a big difference on the coaching front. But Michael Maguire also had the good fortune to benefit from the arrival of Finch/Lima/Hoffman, quite a coup by the club.
Wane must have learned a lot from him, and also had the benefit of knowing what was coming through from the youngsters. Working with Lenagan and Rads they have built a flexible, functional squad. Rogues has often commented on the youngsters coming through, and now looks like a time where several are starting to bloom. Is the Rugby as dynamic and entertaining as we all would like? Probably not, but British RL is on the back foot financially, so lets enjoy the success we are having, in difficult times...
Greatest coach ever?.. Hard to say, but in the present climate, he will do for me.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:19 pm
He could defiantly get there. He has a side at the minute that could do some pretty special things if it is kept together. If we can string 2 or 3 years together where we win 75% of the trophies on offer then I think you'd have to say he's that.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:32 pm
Jim Sullivan.
He was also the greatest Saints coach ever.
I'm old school in that coaches don't make great players but they help good players become great players. That's not being detrimental to any coach but it's the players that really count.
SW is a bit of an enigma for me. 2012 was one of the best years for me in terms of the quality of rugby I've seen in nearly 50 years of supporting the club. 2016 was awful for 95% of the season when if I'm honest I just wanted it to stop because it was sterile and it wasn't rugby as I understand it.
I've got a feeling 2017 will be closer to SWs earlier senior coaching standards and I for one will be grateful and very happy for that.
