The reason I believe that he is our greatest coach is that this World Champion team contains no Super Stars like Ellery Hanley, Shaun Edwards, Andy Gregory, Joe Lyndon,Martin Offiah, Dean Bell etc etc. Let's face it players like that didn't need a lot of coaching. Wigan in the 80s and 90s just bought the best talent available. Waney has had to coach players to get the best out of them.



Most of our team are Wigan lads brought through by Waney. Even his signings have been players who basically no one else really wanted like Ben Flower and Tony Clubb and Even John Bateman was unheralded when he came. He has moulded the likes of Powell Gildart and Tierney into excellent players when no one really rated them. His treatment of George Williams goes against every other Super League coach who would have bought overseas talent in before giving youth a chance.



His players run through brick walls for him and clearly love playing for him. He is Wigan through and through.



I rest my case



What do you think?