Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:05 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1732
The reason I believe that he is our greatest coach is that this World Champion team contains no Super Stars like Ellery Hanley, Shaun Edwards, Andy Gregory, Joe Lyndon,Martin Offiah, Dean Bell etc etc. Let's face it players like that didn't need a lot of coaching. Wigan in the 80s and 90s just bought the best talent available. Waney has had to coach players to get the best out of them.

Most of our team are Wigan lads brought through by Waney. Even his signings have been players who basically no one else really wanted like Ben Flower and Tony Clubb and Even John Bateman was unheralded when he came. He has moulded the likes of Powell Gildart and Tierney into excellent players when no one really rated them. His treatment of George Williams goes against every other Super League coach who would have bought overseas talent in before giving youth a chance.

His players run through brick walls for him and clearly love playing for him. He is Wigan through and through.

I rest my case

What do you think?
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:38 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5424
Location: 3 Peers
Oh you wind up merchant! :~)
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:53 pm
KingRoss11
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 122
Location: Out and about in Wigan
100% agree, I'll be the first one to admit I gave him stick last year over our attack but maybe I wasn't looking at the bigger picture with all our players missing, to win 2 grand finals, 1 challenge cup, 1 league leaders Sheild and 1 world club challenge in just 5 years in this day and age is unheard of. Bringing through all the Wigan lads at the same time is spectacular as wel, and thank god we bought John Bateman because in 2/3 years he will be one of the best players in the world, also George Williams has the potential to be one of the best in the world imo, best halfback in super league by a country mile

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:06 pm
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 439
I'm not sure I'd go that for yet however he is putting a case forward. When you take into account the restrictions of the cap and particularly last years effort his case gets stronger.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:48 pm
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1250
Location: Oldham.
Last year I was a skeptic, negative, scathing at times and wanted him out at a few points of the season. This year I'm just keeping my mouth shut, he's done an amazing job, he well and truly shut this idiot up.

As for best ever, it's such a hard question to answer, I wouldn't know where to start

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:51 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1732
Wigan Peer wrote:
Oh you wind up merchant! :~)

Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were right :D

Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:13 pm
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5424
Location: 3 Peers
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Haha. Yes I feel totally vindicated in my support for Shaun. I'm not the only one of course. There were quite a few of us who could see what was going on and had the guts to stick by him. Of course folk are entitled to their opinions. It makes the world go round. It's just that we were right :D

Thankfully Ian Lenegan is a chairman with a brain and a plan. I'm absolutely delighted for Ian and Shaun.


You have to look at things in context.... The arrival of Michael Maguire undoubtedly made a big difference on the coaching front. But Michael Maguire also had the good fortune to benefit from the arrival of Finch/Lima/Hoffman, quite a coup by the club.

Wane must have learned a lot from him, and also had the benefit of knowing what was coming through from the youngsters. Working with Lenagan and Rads they have built a flexible, functional squad. Rogues has often commented on the youngsters coming through, and now looks like a time where several are starting to bloom. Is the Rugby as dynamic and entertaining as we all would like? Probably not, but British RL is on the back foot financially, so lets enjoy the success we are having, in difficult times...

Greatest coach ever?.. Hard to say, but in the present climate, he will do for me.
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Is Shaun Wane Wigan's Greatest Coach?

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:19 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20683
Location: WIGAN
He could defiantly get there. He has a side at the minute that could do some pretty special things if it is kept together. If we can string 2 or 3 years together where we win 75% of the trophies on offer then I think you'd have to say he's that.

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, atomic, Bullsmad, Cherry_Warrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, CobraCraig, Edinburgh Warrior, endoman, Geoff, Google [Bot], hatty, illy, jus@casvegas, Kernel, MattyB, Maverick Rhino, NickyKiss, P-J, Pie Eyed, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Saint_Claire, Singing Warrior, southport dave, spartakmixtapes, Suzy Banyon, The Riddler, twosevenzero, tyr, warrior1872, WARRIORCRAIG, Ziggy Stardust and 433 guests

c}