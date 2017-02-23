WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fridays squad.

Fridays squad.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:54 pm
redex113 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 3:52 pm
Posts: 547
If anyone is interested.

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux (pictured), 20. Morgan Knowles, 21. Jack Owens, 24. Danny Richardson.

What is the relationship between KC and Owens?

I vowed last year that if Owens is in the squad I aint going; it still stands.
For sale thirty brand new suits, made in 2007 never been worn but rather tear stained.
Apply to Wigan warriors rented accommodation.

2 nil will get you a win
30 nil will get you a win
75 nil is absolute humiliation.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:18 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5451
Location: Now in Enemy Country
If anyone is interested.

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux (pictured), 20. Morgan Knowles, 21. Jack Owens, 24. Danny Richardson.

What is the relationship between KC and Owens?

I vowed last year that if Owens is in the squad I aint going; it still stands.


Don,t think we,ve had any club news to say if Lomax has recovered, hopefully he is OK and Owens is out of the equation.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:57 pm
Saint Rabban User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3662
Location: On the road
If anyone is interested.

1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 15. Adam Walker, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux (pictured), 20. Morgan Knowles, 21. Jack Owens, 24. Danny Richardson.

What is the relationship between KC and Owens?

I vowed last year that if Owens is in the squad I aint going; it still stands.


Did you already have a ticket? If, so is it for sale?
"Those who lightly give up their liberties in the name of safety deserve neither liberty nor safety."

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:08 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11127
Location: blackpool tower circus
I've got a Golden Ticket.

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:26 am
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2148
Location: LEYTH
charlie caroli wrote:
I've got a Golden Ticket.



Now now Cmon Ian,You're charlie caroli,not charlie and the chocolate factory. :D
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

