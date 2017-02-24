Nothus wrote:
Nah you're not alone, I don't want him anywhere near our club.
I agree plus he doesnt do what you want a prop to do....take the ball in. All anyone can say about him is he winds people up and gets the niggle in, you never hear about a tackling stint or making the yards
perish the thought a tackle bust.
Plus he'd be on the shortest honeymoon period since Mathers
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Bets'y Bulls, BradfordJets, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Creedy Bull, debaser, ex Bull Dog, Google Adsense [Bot], Highlander, Johnbulls, mumbyisgod, Nelson, paulwalker71, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, smiffythebull, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo, thepimp007, vbfg, zapperbull and 221 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|
c}