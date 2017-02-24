|
Stul wrote:
How's that even possible?
Considering the idiot in charge of the Bulls website stories believes a "utility full-back" is a thing, I wouldn't be surprised to see them say something along those lines.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:25 am
An announcement of a breaking announcement? I'm feeling all warm and nostalgic
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:26 am
"we have no interest in signing X" = he's already signed and we're just waiting for the right time to announce it.
"We haven't even officially spoken to him yet" = We've been talking for a week or two but we'll only bring the contracts on our next 'not official' meeting.
"We haven't spoken to him at all about anything" = We've had some very fruitful meetings with his agent and the deal is done.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:42 am
Bulliac wrote:
"we have no interest in signing X" = he's already signed and we're just waiting for the right time to announce it.
"We haven't even officially spoken to him yet" = We've been talking for a week or two but we'll only bring the contracts on our next 'not official' meeting.
"We haven't spoken to him at all about anything" = We've had some very fruitful meetings with his agent and the deal is done.
Well decoded. You'd have been useful in World War 2!
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:48 am
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:17 pm
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:18 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.
I agree. And his temperament would get him in bother because he wouldn't like being smashed by younger lads and would end up giving penalties away for silly play or retaliation, plus the inevitable bans for the illegal play.
I seem to be in a minority, but I really don't want him. If we want the hot head in our pack, stick with Jonny Walker.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:24 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
I agree. And his temperament would get him in bother because he wouldn't like being smashed by younger lads and would end up giving penalties away for silly play or retaliation, plus the inevitable bans for the illegal play.
I seem to be in a minority, but I really don't want him. If we want the hot head in our pack, stick with Jonny Walker.
Nah you're not alone, I don't want him anywhere near our club.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:28 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.
He’d have to be up for it 100%. If he wasn’t then what you say would definitely happen.
If he was 100% up for it then I think his game would suit the championship. He’s made a career out of getting a rise out of the opposition, winning penalties, and putting opponents of their game. There are heaps of wannabe hardcases in this division who would be suckered into trying it on with Bailey who would end up giving away penalties or even getting sent off as a result. Remember the classic example when he niggled Radford into losing it who then rained punches on him in full view of the ref and got sent off? That could happen a lot as Bailey is master of the niggle and sly dig. The numbnuts wouldn’t be able to help themselves and would get penalised trying to exact revenge.
Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:58 pm
Imagine that Barlow at Swinton trying to wind Bailey up haha. Would be comedy gold! I have my reservations but I'd take him for the year. People say this Johnny Walker is a 'nutcase' and 'niggler' all I see is an overweight penalty giver. Get Bailey in and to be honest I'd ditch Walker after his trial.
