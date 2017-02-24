Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.
I agree. And his temperament would get him in bother because he wouldn't like being smashed by younger lads and would end up giving penalties away for silly play or retaliation, plus the inevitable bans for the illegal play.
I seem to be in a minority, but I really don't want him. If we want the hot head in our pack, stick with Jonny Walker.
