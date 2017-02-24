WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Bailey

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Ryan Bailey

 
Post a reply

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:13 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2141
Location: No longer Bradford
Stul wrote:
How's that even possible?


Considering the idiot in charge of the Bulls website stories believes a "utility full-back" is a thing, I wouldn't be surprised to see them say something along those lines.

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:25 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 325
Location: South of Bratfud
An announcement of a breaking announcement? I'm feeling all warm and nostalgic :D

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:26 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9146
Location: Bradbados
iseeyoujerryjerry wrote:
That's the end of that then...

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... an_Bailey/


"we have no interest in signing X" = he's already signed and we're just waiting for the right time to announce it.

"We haven't even officially spoken to him yet" = We've been talking for a week or two but we'll only bring the contracts on our next 'not official' meeting.

"We haven't spoken to him at all about anything" = We've had some very fruitful meetings with his agent and the deal is done.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:42 am
DrFeelgood User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 510
Location: Rossendale
Bulliac wrote:
"we have no interest in signing X" = he's already signed and we're just waiting for the right time to announce it.

"We haven't even officially spoken to him yet" = We've been talking for a week or two but we'll only bring the contracts on our next 'not official' meeting.

"We haven't spoken to him at all about anything" = We've had some very fruitful meetings with his agent and the deal is done.


Well decoded. You'd have been useful in World War 2!
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:48 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2040
Location: Bradford
4pm then?
Which pub?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:17 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7368
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Ryan Bailey

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:18 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2141
Location: No longer Bradford
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Bailey would get taken apart in this league. I remember Nick Fozzard dropping down and got smashed every week to the point where he retired mid season. Bailey would be a massive target especially for young hungry lads out to prove a point and Im not sure he would handle how physical this league is compared to SL.


I agree. And his temperament would get him in bother because he wouldn't like being smashed by younger lads and would end up giving penalties away for silly play or retaliation, plus the inevitable bans for the illegal play.

I seem to be in a minority, but I really don't want him. If we want the hot head in our pack, stick with Jonny Walker.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ATS1, beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, childofthenorthern, DrFeelgood, ex Bull Dog, Fr13daY, glow, Google [Bot], HamsterChops, hooligan27, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, le penguin, Mobull, Pumpetypump, Scarey71, SLPTom, vbfg and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,3942,14475,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}