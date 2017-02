Couldn't stand Bailey wherever he played. However, I'd be very happy if this were true, for all the reasons already stated. He has a knack of getting under the skin of opposing teams, and while that's horrible to witness when it's happening against your team, as he did so often to us for Leeds, it would be a great asset in this league because one of our biggest problems since being in the Championship is that we're too soft and don't do the niggly stuff right.