Salford £10,000 with £7,500 suspended- they also have to pay the £3,000 previously suspended following the crowd trouble at Huddersfield.



Kr £25,000 with £20,000 suspended,Salford £10,000 with £7,500 suspended- they also have to pay the £3,000 previously suspended following the crowd trouble at Huddersfield.

A thought:



If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ? barham red

shinymcshine wrote: A thought:



If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?



Probably not, if people want to cause bother they will generally find a way, most stewards aren't paid enough to get involved in anything major and the olice would have been stood outside having a chat oblivious to what was going on

shinymcshine wrote: A thought:



If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?



Doubtful. No matter what you try, some idiots will always spoil it for the rest of us (encouraged by the idiot waving his fake £1 million cheque around). The idiots from our side that couldn't restrain themselves from the goading by the idiot Salford fans didn't help either.



Doubtful. No matter what you try, some idiots will always spoil it for the rest of us (encouraged by the idiot waving his fake £1 million cheque around). The idiots from our side that couldn't restrain themselves from the goading by the idiot Salford fans didn't help either.

When a mob wants to invade a pitch, apart from putting up a physical barrier ala the round ball game in the 80s with fences between the pitch and spectators, there is nothing that can really stop them.

I kind of get where he's coming from- what he's saying is it takes two to tango-

If hudds fans had reacted to the goading by the kr fans when they thought they'd won in the final moments the week before there could have been similar scenes. hudds didn't take to the pitch in the way the Salford fans had when they won it - or it could have been the same.

I kind of get where he's coming from- what he's saying is it takes two to tango-

If hudds fans had reacted to the goading by the kr fans when they thought they'd won in the final moments the week before there could have been similar scenes. hudds didn't take to the pitch in the way the Salford fans had when they won it - or it could have been the same.

Salford fans had recent previous, and their owner inflamed the situation by his actions as he also "invaded the pitch" Salford fans invaded the pitch BUT it is KRs ground and therefore they are in charge of crowd control so have to take the bigger responsibility.... Hudgell isn't happy http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/hudgell-c ... ment-4733/

From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.



The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.



A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.



Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to



As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.



Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?



From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.

The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.

A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.

Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On

As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.

Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?

If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him. Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.

Angelic Cynic wrote:



From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.



The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.



A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.



Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to



As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.



Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?



If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him. Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing. Here A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.



Not quite a true reflection of what happened with Salford at hudds. The trouble all began because some Salford idiot(s) decided to let off flares, flares burn at over 1000oC so very much a weapon in close quarters. The "fights amongst themselves" were caused by some fans taking umbrage with other fans trying to cause such trouble and several tried to enter the pitch but were prevented from doing so.

Angelic Cynic wrote:



From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.



The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.



A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.



Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to



As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.



Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?



If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him. Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing. Here A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.



Mmmm and yet the Salford fans jubilation led them to punch the Hull kR fans.



Mmmm and yet the Salford fans jubilation led them to punch the Hull kR fans.

They shouldn't have been on the pitch, end of. Pitch invasions are a massive provocation. Koukash was his usual 'it's all about me' attention seeking self at the final whistle too, no doubt further provoking.

Angelic Cynic wrote:



From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.



The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.



A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.



Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to



As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.



Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?



If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him. Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing. Here A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.



Absolute rubbish, you weren't there.



c}