Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:07 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7163
Kr £25,000 with £20,000 suspended,
Salford £10,000 with £7,500 suspended- they also have to pay the £3,000 previously suspended following the crowd trouble at Huddersfield.

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39063681
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:20 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1714
Those vast sums should ensure that such scenes never occur again.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:43 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1190
A thought:

If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:55 pm
barham red
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4852
shinymcshine wrote:
A thought:

If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?


Probably not, if people want to cause bother they will generally find a way, most stewards aren't paid enough to get involved in anything major and the olice would have been stood outside having a chat oblivious to what was going on

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:12 pm
Gallanteer
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 627
shinymcshine wrote:
A thought:

If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?


Doubtful. No matter what you try, some idiots will always spoil it for the rest of us (encouraged by the idiot waving his fake £1 million cheque around). The idiots from our side that couldn't restrain themselves from the goading by the idiot Salford fans didn't help either.

When a mob wants to invade a pitch, apart from putting up a physical barrier ala the round ball game in the 80s with fences between the pitch and spectators, there is nothing that can really stop them.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 5:40 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7163
Hudgell isn't happy http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/hudgell-c ... ment-4733/

I kind of get where he's coming from- what he's saying is it takes two to tango-
If hudds fans had reacted to the goading by the kr fans when they thought they'd won in the final moments the week before there could have been similar scenes. hudds didn't take to the pitch in the way the Salford fans had when they won it - or it could have been the same.
Salford fans had recent previous, and their owner inflamed the situation by his actions as he also "invaded the pitch" Salford fans invaded the pitch BUT it is KRs ground and therefore they are in charge of crowd control so have to take the bigger responsibility....
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:13 pm
Angelic Cynic
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 645
Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.

From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.

The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.Here

A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.

Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On

As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.

Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?

If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:51 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7163
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.

From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.

The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.Here

A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.

Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On

As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.

Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?

If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.


Not quite a true reflection of what happened with Salford at hudds. The trouble all began because some Salford idiot(s) decided to let off flares, flares burn at over 1000oC so very much a weapon in close quarters. The "fights amongst themselves" were caused by some fans taking umbrage with other fans trying to cause such trouble and several tried to enter the pitch but were prevented from doing so.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:59 am
Les Norton
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1583
Location: Dirranbandi
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.

From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.

The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.Here

A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.

Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On

As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.

Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?

If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.


Mmmm and yet the Salford fans jubilation led them to punch the Hull kR fans.

They shouldn't have been on the pitch, end of. Pitch invasions are a massive provocation. Koukash was his usual 'it's all about me' attention seeking self at the final whistle too, no doubt further provoking.

Re: Kr and Salford both fined for crowd trouble

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:27 am
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3406
Angelic Cynic wrote:
Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.

From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.

The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing.Here

A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.

Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On

As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.

Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?

If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.


Absolute rubbish, you weren't there.

Salford fans were all lined up looking to enter the pitch when it looked as though they were going to lose the match. Of course, they won in the end but they were going to enter that pitch either way.

c}