Disgraceful statement from Hudgell.From the tv images I saw the Salford fans were on the pitch jubilant at what they had seen when the KR lot went onto the pitch to attack them.The latest 'bad' news shown on the BBC website,was the efforts by the police to locate 12 people,the majority of whom are adorned in Hull KR clothing. Here A light-hearted Dr Koukash being on the pitch waving a cardboard,over-sized cheque cannot possibly be an excuse or an incitement for HULL KR fans to attack Salford followers.Hudgells club failed to heed the warnings after they failed with best endeavours in a derby match some years earlier,when they were fined but curiously Hudgell didn't make any ridiculous statements. They just wanted to Move-On As for recent crowd trouble - The Salford incident at Huddersfield involved fighting amongst themselves - no weapons used -which involved female friends/relatives of players and coaching staff and is in no way related to the disorder perpetrated by followers of Hull KR.Are the Hull KR stewards incapable of going to any part of the stadium where there is a potential for trouble/outbreak of trouble or are they rooted to the south end of the stadium?If Dr Koukash had made such a statement then no doubt the RFL would fine him.