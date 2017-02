Hudgell isn't happy http://www.seriousaboutrl.com/hudgell-c ... ment-4733/ I kind of get where he's coming from- what he's saying is it takes two to tango-If hudds fans had reacted to the goading by the kr fans when they thought they'd won in the final moments the week before there could have been similar scenes. hudds didn't take to the pitch in the way the Salford fans had when they won it - or it could have been the same.Salford fans had recent previous, and their owner inflamed the situation by his actions as he also "invaded the pitch" Salford fans invaded the pitch BUT it is KRs ground and therefore they are in charge of crowd control so have to take the bigger responsibility....