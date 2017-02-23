shinymcshine wrote:
A thought:
If HKR had spent £5k extra on policing/stewarding would the incident have been prevented ?
Doubtful. No matter what you try, some idiots will always spoil it for the rest of us (encouraged by the idiot waving his fake £1 million cheque around). The idiots from our side that couldn't restrain themselves from the goading by the idiot Salford fans didn't help either.
When a mob wants to invade a pitch, apart from putting up a physical barrier ala the round ball game in the 80s with fences between the pitch and spectators, there is nothing that can really stop them.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: barham red, Barrie's Glass Eye, forever_trinity, Gallanteer, loiner81, LyndsayGill, moxi1, SaleSlim, SteveH, tb, The FC Aces, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}