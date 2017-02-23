This is probably the best outcome .......Unfortunately, the Rover's stadium is open to pitch invasions .....And, as the Stewards aren't employed as security and many of them are young girls just trying to find employment, we cannot blame them for not stopping the mindless thugs .......The Salford fans invaded the pitch after their emphatic win, and we can appreciate this joy and tribulation from their fans ......We would have done the same in their situation .......But, when the Man United fans started to flip the "V" and beckon the Rover's fans of the East Stand the whole thing turned into an escapade of violence .......This is probably the best outcome!