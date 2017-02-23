WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fined

Re: Fined

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:46 pm
Roggenrola

Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2016 2:35 pm
Posts: 64
Location: Don't know what end of hull I'm living in half the time.
What a obsessed turd dgm is. Well done catalan #oneseasonwonder #radfordout

Re: Fined

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:52 pm
Paul_HKR

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am
Posts: 50
There was a twitter storm amongst the Salford fans to invade the pitch prior to the game, of which Rovers and Salford were made aware of, and yet it still happened!. Rovers security in that area was inadequate and that is why the fine was imposed. IMO the company Rovers contracted for stewardship should be pursued for compo.

Re: Fined

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:43 am
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 401
I'm no fan of DGM but nowt wrong with leg pull.i have said numerous times what I saw at mpg. Salford affiliate from north stand was the catalyst god knows how bad it would have been if they had actually lost ? Next mpg the police must be in stadium. They were scum and I ain't shy from a bit of pagger but they were organised and intent on damage. Hope they go down horrible crappers and koucash is a growth. Him and Beaumont and that white honky jumping about when Leigh got done by leeds was a joy to behold

Re: Fined

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:59 am
Geoff Tipps
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2015 12:02 am
Posts: 213
This is probably the best outcome .......Unfortunately, the Rover's stadium is open to pitch invasions .....And, as the Stewards aren't employed as security and many of them are young girls just trying to find employment, we cannot blame them for not stopping the mindless thugs .......The Salford fans invaded the pitch after their emphatic win, and we can appreciate this joy and tribulation from their fans ......We would have done the same in their situation .......But, when the Man United fans started to flip the "V" and beckon the Rover's fans of the East Stand the whole thing turned into an escapade of violence .......This is probably the best outcome!
c}