Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 1:51 pm
£25k (of which 20 is suspended) plus 2k costs for the shenanigans after the mpg.

Once again, beer+disappointment = embarrassment for those of us who wish the pond life would just go and top themselves.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:22 pm
The RFL have investigated 2 incidents of crowd trouble, at Rovers and Huddersfield. The common denominator is Salford.
Rovers are fined, Salford are fined, Huddersfield are not ?
Is this because Huddersfield fans did'nt retaliate or become involved ( which was the correct reaction), or is it that the MPG was televised and embarresed the authorities?

Let's hope the deadheads who were fighting on the pitch stop and thing before doing it again. Next time the cost could be the difference between squad re enforcements or not.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:30 pm
I believe that the decision to suspend £20k was only after whilst investigating the incident, the RFL witnessed the empathy displayed by RoversRobin10 in going on the pitch to console and shake hands with a devastated Ken Sio.

Full transcript here:
"Ere, well played Ken, chin up pal, chin up. I'll get you a parnt in the Robin's Nest"
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:02 pm
Yep. It seems that the video of Roversrobin10 on the pitch consoling a distraught Ken Sio whilst simultaneously kicking the cr4p out of a couple of equally pi55ed up Mancs secured us a valuable discount of 75% from the RFL from the originally intended fine in this season of essential financial belt tightening for us. After all the club is always on the lookout for a gifted multi-tasker like this with obvious proven utility value to work in the Hull KR Community Trust and the Governing Body took account of that in mitigation. :D
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:41 pm
BiltonRobin wrote:
Rovers are fined, Salford are fined, Huddersfield are not ?
Is this because Huddersfield fans did'nt retaliate or become involved ( which was the correct reaction), or is it that the MPG was televised and embarresed the authorities?

.


I would assume the former, the skirmish at Hudds was clearly only Salford fans whereas ours regardless of who started it clearly had the small element of our 'fans' (with even smaller brains) itching to get involved. Think we've got off pretty lightly to be honest.

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:00 pm
New footage has emerged of RoversRobin10 and his mates from the Nest entering the pitch to console players:

Image
Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:35 pm
I hope DGM, the next time your supporters run on an away pitch and taunt the home fans, your clubs gets a large fine.

