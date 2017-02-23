The RFL have investigated 2 incidents of crowd trouble, at Rovers and Huddersfield. The common denominator is Salford.

Rovers are fined, Salford are fined, Huddersfield are not ?

Is this because Huddersfield fans did'nt retaliate or become involved ( which was the correct reaction), or is it that the MPG was televised and embarresed the authorities?



Let's hope the deadheads who were fighting on the pitch stop and thing before doing it again. Next time the cost could be the difference between squad re enforcements or not.