Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:18 pm
Neither club would have dared see this tested in court. The relationship between sporting contracts and employment law is a very murky area and all sports clubs - Sale included - could end up losing some significant assets overnight, were some judge given a mandate to give the situation a good going over. So, while a fee has now been agreed it won't be anything like the £500k alluded to. I wouldn't be surprised if it's a bit under the £200k someone else mentioned. I think it likely that it won't be made public knowledge either.
Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:30 pm
A lot of weekend legal experts here....

Cas turned down 300k originally, to go through all this and settle for 200k or less ??? I doubt it. The fact of the matter is nobody on here knows anything as you are all guessing... the truth is we may never know. I agre we should have followed it through but it is what it is.

Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:40 pm
I think the figure they have agree agreed on will be around £200k

Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:41 pm
I think I will win the lotto on Saturday, I don't know anything but what's that matter.....

Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:53 pm
The reports I've seen don't state that a settlement has been reached. The case was adjourned until April to allow both parties to come to an agreement. If no agreement is forthcoming then the case will go to court in April. If there are other links etc. that state otherwise then my apologies.

Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:56 pm
Every week he's scoring tries so they will have wanted this settling asap.

Re: Cas - Sale - Denny

Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:57 pm
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:
Every week he's scoring tries so they will have wanted this settling asap.



Correct. The better he plays in RU, the more he will be valued at.
