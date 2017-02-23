|
Looks like Sale have caved. Radio Leeds have announced that an out of court settlement has been agreed with Cas to drop the case. Many thought this was going to happen especially after Diamonds email came to light as proof Denny was planning to retire etc....
Cas wanted £500k. Im guessing it wont be this figure but has to be heading in that direction for Cas to settle. Just hope the correct figure is given.
Looks like a win for RL.
£440,000 thats what Wigan payed for Offiah and thats what I think fair damages would be for steeling Solomona especially as hes doing so well in Union.
£300,000 might be enough to get Sale out of court but I think we should continue against Solomona and Andy Clark.
of cource it will all be undisclosed.
I wouldn't settle out of court. A ruling needs to be made to prevent this happening again!
The RFL should encourage Cas to turn down any offer!
jools wrote:
I wouldn't settle out of court. A ruling needs to be made to prevent this happening again!
The RFL should encourage Cas to turn down any offer!
Rugby (either code) is a small world, and every Premiership club will be aware of the out of court settlement having being made, not necessarily specifics, but aware that Sale have had to concede.
That should be enough to deter this situation happening again, which was a pretty unique situation anyway.
Do Cas/RFL really have to waste their time going through the courts to prove their point? Or do they take the settlement money, forget about Solomona and crack on trying to win things and push the club forward?
This must go to court, the RFL should guarantee Cas costs, there must be no grey areas in this episodes conclusion. Once won turn the attention to the player and agent
cas all the way wrote:
Looks like Sale have caved. Radio Leeds have announced that an out of court settlement has been agreed with Cas to drop the case. Many thought this was going to happen especially after Diamonds email came to light as proof Denny was planning to retire etc....
Cas wanted £500k. Im guessing it wont be this figure but has to be heading in that direction for Cas to settle. Just hope the correct figure is given.
Looks like a win for RL.
I think you are making some hefty assumptions here.
Cas would have liked £500,000, Sale will be trying to pay as close to £0 as possible.
To avoid court, Cas may have settled much lower that you are thinking, maybe getting up to £200k.
Remember, the £500k figure was always a "dream figure", nobody is ever going to threaten court action for the actual figure that they expect, it will always be very much on the top side.
As others have posted, this still could do with a legal ruling, just to prevent the same thing happening in future, in either direction.
Even when the Aussies "retire", whilst still under contract needs addressing.
