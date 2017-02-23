cas all the way wrote: Looks like Sale have caved. Radio Leeds have announced that an out of court settlement has been agreed with Cas to drop the case. Many thought this was going to happen especially after Diamonds email came to light as proof Denny was planning to retire etc....



Cas wanted £500k. Im guessing it wont be this figure but has to be heading in that direction for Cas to settle. Just hope the correct figure is given.



Looks like a win for RL.

I think you are making some hefty assumptions here.Cas would have liked £500,000, Sale will be trying to pay as close to £0 as possible.To avoid court, Cas may have settled much lower that you are thinking, maybe getting up to £200k.Remember, the £500k figure was always a "dream figure", nobody is ever going to threaten court action for the actual figure that they expect, it will always be very much on the top side.As others have posted, this still could do with a legal ruling, just to prevent the same thing happening in future, in either direction.Even when the Aussies "retire", whilst still under contract needs addressing.