Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:09 pm
Dave K.
I think some are being a bit unfair on Radford and Hull, last season I would agree, it was mainly about the forwards and defence, to be fair at times we played some great rugby and did have flair players like Shaul and Fonua, it worked and we had a great season.

Towards the end of the season when the forwards were tired and we lacked a plan B, so Radford went out and signed 3 attacking players for the backs, unfortunately our first two games the weather has been appalling and he has rightly had to revert back to the forwards battle, I'm sure as the season goes on we will see our style change and play some good rugby.

Catalans as usual in away games came to spoil, last year we beat them four times and they tried the tactics each time and it didn't work, for whatever reason we got drawn in on Thursday and were dumb and very indisciplined, it cost us the game.

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:55 pm
number 6
craig hkr wrote:
No it was/is my view that Fonua takes exeption to being tackled and steps 3 or 4 steps forward every play the ball bit like ablett and does a saint vitas dance when stopped trying to milk a penalty .posted elsewhere that not being in super league gives a different perspective as a viewer forget who I support and just admit your team stink



what a load of poop! how many times did catalan move off the mark thursday night? the penalty on fonua was harsh, wrongly as i still cant see how he was suppose to ptb with a catalan player behind him!


plus if we stink, your team as has rotted and hopefully will remain in the championship for a few years! no, you arent missed and we dont need you financially

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:53 pm
Was commenting on a thread of televised game . irrelevant who I support so try not to be so precious.what have rovers got to do with fc v catalans sky game? No need for hissyfits
