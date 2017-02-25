I think some are being a bit unfair on Radford and Hull, last season I would agree, it was mainly about the forwards and defence, to be fair at times we played some great rugby and did have flair players like Shaul and Fonua, it worked and we had a great season.



Towards the end of the season when the forwards were tired and we lacked a plan B, so Radford went out and signed 3 attacking players for the backs, unfortunately our first two games the weather has been appalling and he has rightly had to revert back to the forwards battle, I'm sure as the season goes on we will see our style change and play some good rugby.



Catalans as usual in away games came to spoil, last year we beat them four times and they tried the tactics each time and it didn't work, for whatever reason we got drawn in on Thursday and were dumb and very indisciplined, it cost us the game.