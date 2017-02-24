Clearwing wrote: That was some pack, Peacock in the 2nd row too. I'm not altogether sure those tactics wouldn't still work with that personnel. Maybe not as successfully as before but they'd win far more than they lost IMO.

Salford red all over wrote: As we soon found out after Koukash was advised to make him head coach, it didn't take anyone long to realise we had a Dinosaur.

Biff Tannen wrote: I agree with you regards the Bradford pack but disagree in your view that it isn't possible to run over teams these days like the Bulls did back then.Souths did it recently using the Burgess clan. The key is having the right players in place like the Bulls did back then.They didn't just have that 'Awesome foursome' up front but also some huge outside backs to compliment them. And not trying to disrespect Hull here as i think they are a good team in their own right, but they don't really have the same Quality as that bulls team had right through the squad so they will find it harder to blitz teams. I still think they will have some success though and be in the mix despite last night.

Add to that Radford who was a tough unit and Gartner/Gilmour who ran lines well. Haha. We were blessed and very lucky to have class from 1-17. Very rare that happens.Did not understand why he did that after being successful at Crusaders. Saying that, none of your coaches have really done well recently. Even the world class Tim Sheens didn't do much.You've hit the nail on the head in saying you need the RIGHT players in place. Which is so hard to do. We were blessed with talent all over the pitch and you can see how Hull are trying to emulate this by having a big pack and massive outside backs (Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa and Griffin). But these guys aren't the same class as what we had and their pack isn't in the same class as the awesome foursome. To run over teams regularly you need freaks which is what we had. And that's why I try not to use the Burgess boys pack as an example of how a pack can simply run over teams because those 4 boys are freaks of nature especially Sam and the twins!Ironically the nearest I thought a team were to recreating a dominant pack was Catalans when they had Casty, Elima, Stewart, Taylor and being bossed around by Aiton and Carney! That team should have done so much more than it did!I just think with the way the modern game is in terms of fitness levels and techniques and size. You simply can't just run over the top of teams like we used to do. My opinion of course! Yes I assume Hull will be near the top and rightly so. They are a good club and have some very good players.Back on topic. Great win for Catalan! Again I want to see them do well and become a leading team as it will help promote the game in France and hopefully benefit the French national team! But last night they ground out a victory in a scrappy game with a poor official! Something which they have failed to do in the past!