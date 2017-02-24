WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:23 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Bit different then though! We had 4 different types of prop:

Vagana - big trundler, took 3-4 to get him down causing defenses to reshuffle.
Fielden - punched holes in defenses, athletic, strong with a decent offload.
McDermott - metre maker, enforcer, always won the collision.
Anderson - big impact player, came on and did damage allowing Fielden/McDermott space when they came back on.

Plus back then defenses weren't as fit or as quick as they are now. It was more open. Even Championship games are more structured now than the Super League days of 1996-2005.

Now it's not enough to just have a big pack. Michael McGuire showed that when he came and coached Wigan. Noble was a genius in his day but you can't use the same tactics now as we did! Hope Hull learn that quick as I like to see them do well!


That was some pack, Peacock in the 2nd row too. I'm not altogether sure those tactics wouldn't still work with that personnel. Maybe not as successfully as before but they'd win far more than they lost IMO.
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:28 pm
This thread is digressing from its main theme of Catalans heroic victory despite 3 injuries (playing most of the game with 14 men against the 16 men of Hull plus the referee).
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:30 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Now it's not enough to just have a big pack. Michael McGuire showed that when he came and coached Wigan. Noble was a genius in his day but you can't use the same tactics now as we did! Hope Hull learn that quick as I like to see them do well!


As we soon found out after Koukash was advised to make him head coach, it didn't take anyone long to realise we had a Dinosaur.
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:32 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Bit different then though! We had 4 different types of prop:

Vagana - big trundler, took 3-4 to get him down causing defenses to reshuffle.
Fielden - punched holes in defenses, athletic, strong with a decent offload.
McDermott - metre maker, enforcer, always won the collision.
Anderson - big impact player, came on and did damage allowing Fielden/McDermott space when they came back on.

Plus back then defenses weren't as fit or as quick as they are now. It was more open. Even Championship games are more structured now than the Super League days of 1996-2005.

Now it's not enough to just have a big pack. Michael McGuire showed that when he came and coached Wigan. Noble was a genius in his day but you can't use the same tactics now as we did! Hope Hull learn that quick as I like to see them do well!


I agree with you regards the Bradford pack but disagree in your view that it isn't possible to run over teams these days like the Bulls did back then.Souths did it recently using the Burgess clan. The key is having the right players in place like the Bulls did back then.They didn't just have that 'Awesome foursome' up front but also some huge outside backs to compliment them. And not trying to disrespect Hull here as i think they are a good team in their own right, but they don't really have the same Quality as that bulls team had right through the squad so they will find it harder to blitz teams. I still think they will have some success though and be in the mix despite last night.
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 5:48 pm
Clearwing wrote:
That was some pack, Peacock in the 2nd row too. I'm not altogether sure those tactics wouldn't still work with that personnel. Maybe not as successfully as before but they'd win far more than they lost IMO.


Add to that Radford who was a tough unit and Gartner/Gilmour who ran lines well. Haha. We were blessed and very lucky to have class from 1-17. Very rare that happens.

Salford red all over wrote:
As we soon found out after Koukash was advised to make him head coach, it didn't take anyone long to realise we had a Dinosaur.


Did not understand why he did that after being successful at Crusaders. Saying that, none of your coaches have really done well recently. Even the world class Tim Sheens didn't do much.

Biff Tannen wrote:
I agree with you regards the Bradford pack but disagree in your view that it isn't possible to run over teams these days like the Bulls did back then.Souths did it recently using the Burgess clan. The key is having the right players in place like the Bulls did back then.They didn't just have that 'Awesome foursome' up front but also some huge outside backs to compliment them. And not trying to disrespect Hull here as i think they are a good team in their own right, but they don't really have the same Quality as that bulls team had right through the squad so they will find it harder to blitz teams. I still think they will have some success though and be in the mix despite last night.


You've hit the nail on the head in saying you need the RIGHT players in place. Which is so hard to do. We were blessed with talent all over the pitch and you can see how Hull are trying to emulate this by having a big pack and massive outside backs (Fonua, Tuimavave, Talanoa and Griffin). But these guys aren't the same class as what we had and their pack isn't in the same class as the awesome foursome. To run over teams regularly you need freaks which is what we had. And that's why I try not to use the Burgess boys pack as an example of how a pack can simply run over teams because those 4 boys are freaks of nature especially Sam and the twins!

Ironically the nearest I thought a team were to recreating a dominant pack was Catalans when they had Casty, Elima, Stewart, Taylor and being bossed around by Aiton and Carney! That team should have done so much more than it did!

I just think with the way the modern game is in terms of fitness levels and techniques and size. You simply can't just run over the top of teams like we used to do. My opinion of course! Yes I assume Hull will be near the top and rightly so. They are a good club and have some very good players.

Back on topic. Great win for Catalan! Again I want to see them do well and become a leading team as it will help promote the game in France and hopefully benefit the French national team! But last night they ground out a victory in a scrappy game with a poor official! Something which they have failed to do in the past!
Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 6:31 pm
craig hkr wrote:
Good post apart from any correct factual content. Fonua spent whole of last season thrashing around like a stranded trout after every tackle.finalky got pinged for it .don't blame hicks blame your Millwall style team


Oh dear best you can come up with is from last season!

Your pure hatred of anything fc is as clear as day

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
This thread is digressing from its main theme of Catalans heroic victory despite 3 injuries (playing most of the game with 14 men against the 16 men of Hull plus the referee).


Sorry.

All hail Gregory Bird :BOW: looks like the treble is already in the bag.Big question is can the Cats go through the season unbeaten? If Gregory et al stay fit i wouldn't bet against it.
Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:04 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
This thread is digressing from its main theme of Catalans heroic victory despite 3 injuries (playing most of the game with 14 men against the 16 men of Hull plus the referee).


Yes Jean I agree .despite being deserved of the 2 points they would have buckled in seasons past against a very nasty team.expect 2 or 3 banned for hull .Bird is a stand out

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:12 am
number 6 wrote:
Oh dear best you can come up with is from last season!

Your pure hatred of anything fc is as clear as day


No it was/is my view that Fonua takes exeption to being tackled and steps 3 or 4 steps forward every play the ball bit like ablett and does a saint vitas dance when stopped trying to milk a penalty .posted elsewhere that not being in super league gives a different perspective as a viewer forget who I support and just admit your team stink
