Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Bit different then though! We had 4 different types of prop:
Vagana - big trundler, took 3-4 to get him down causing defenses to reshuffle.
Fielden - punched holes in defenses, athletic, strong with a decent offload.
McDermott - metre maker, enforcer, always won the collision.
Anderson - big impact player, came on and did damage allowing Fielden/McDermott space when they came back on.
Plus back then defenses weren't as fit or as quick as they are now. It was more open. Even Championship games are more structured now than the Super League days of 1996-2005.
Now it's not enough to just have a big pack. Michael McGuire showed that when he came and coached Wigan. Noble was a genius in his day but you can't use the same tactics now as we did! Hope Hull learn that quick as I like to see them do well!
Vagana - big trundler, took 3-4 to get him down causing defenses to reshuffle.
Fielden - punched holes in defenses, athletic, strong with a decent offload.
McDermott - metre maker, enforcer, always won the collision.
Anderson - big impact player, came on and did damage allowing Fielden/McDermott space when they came back on.
Plus back then defenses weren't as fit or as quick as they are now. It was more open. Even Championship games are more structured now than the Super League days of 1996-2005.
Now it's not enough to just have a big pack. Michael McGuire showed that when he came and coached Wigan. Noble was a genius in his day but you can't use the same tactics now as we did! Hope Hull learn that quick as I like to see them do well!
That was some pack, Peacock in the 2nd row too. I'm not altogether sure those tactics wouldn't still work with that personnel. Maybe not as successfully as before but they'd win far more than they lost IMO.