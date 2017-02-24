bren2k wrote: That was an absolute steaming turd of a game; I rarely agree with Clarke, but he was right when he said it was like watching a different sport to the Wire/Broncos game last week. The coming together of two teams who play a wholly negative, niggly and unsportsmanlike game plan - and a referee who in trying to assert his authority, comes across like an officious middle manager - made for a dreadful spectacle.



Action is required, urgently, to clean up the ruck area and prevent the further iniquities of those coaches who believe they can win the % game by cheating their way to territory and possession; just awful.

I was at the game and probably won't watch it back because it was the worst game I've seen in a while, but I didn't really think the ruck was any worse than in most games. It just seemed (in the first half especially) that Hicks couldn't wait to blow up for anything and everything. And yes I know it's the players that are doing it, and that to the letter of the law they probably were all penalties. But the stop start nature just ruined any chance of it being an entertaining game.As a Hull fan I think there is plenty to be encouraged by, a few things that need some work, and a few things that at this stage of the season it's too early to make a decision on. I am still fully confident we'll make the top 4.It's also ironic that year after year people talk up Catalans as genuine contenders on the back of all the stars they sign. This is the one year that seemingly everyone has written them off, and actually this could be the one. They showed more heart last night than I saw from them all last season.