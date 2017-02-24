WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:25 am
craig hkr




number 6 wrote:
We lost cause were dumb and not smart enough across the whole team. We got suckered into Catalan slowing the game down to their pace, we need to learn not to get frustrated as stupid penalties cost us the game.

As for hicks. Clueless. Missed Catalans try in the first half, shouted held as bowden got pushed into touch then gave Catalan head n feed ( can't remember if the next play led to the inu no try), penalised mahe for playing the ball correctly as the French player didn't move out the way. No wonder people switch off or don't bother amymore


Good post apart from any correct factual content. Fonua spent whole of last season thrashing around like a stranded trout after every tackle.finalky got pinged for it .don't blame hicks blame your Millwall style team

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:31 am
spegs




craig hkr wrote:
Glad for Jeans boys should have won by more. Hull had a good season last year playing against teams with swaths of players injured (whilst themselves staying injury free )not that I want players injured but I maintain they are nothing special..tough pack poor coach fickle fans. Cas warry wigan are nailed on top 3 in any order.4-10 is wide open. Forget about fc fans saying enjoy the championship but I watched that game in a west hull hostelry with loads of gadgeys wearing fc shirts and they all blamed hicks .my view just as a viewer was Fonua is wasted on wing.snide is overrated. Taylor and or watts went head hunting.ellis going off was the telling blow.anyway goodnight curly turds and sleep tight Jean


What a very balanced opinion...still hurting I see
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:31 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior






craig hkr wrote:
Fonua spent whole of last season thrashing around like a stranded trout after every tackle.

Speaking of which, Hull won a penalty last night (not sure who was involved) when the ball player thrashed around like a stranded trout on the back of a Catalans player who was face down in the mud. One of the more blatant cons I've seen but getting Greg Bird sinbinned was another. Getting totally fed up of it in the game now. Frustrates me like hell when we do it because 9 times out of 10 all it achieves is slowing your own attack down. I suppose these players are working the percentages though and know that when they do eventually con the ref they'll get free yardage downfield. Time to start penalising the con-men.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!





Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:35 am
bren2k






That was an absolute steaming turd of a game; I rarely agree with Clarke, but he was right when he said it was like watching a different sport to the Wire/Broncos game last week. The coming together of two teams who play a wholly negative, niggly and unsportsmanlike game plan - and a referee who in trying to assert his authority, comes across like an officious middle manager - made for a dreadful spectacle.

Action is required, urgently, to clean up the ruck area and prevent the further iniquities of those coaches who believe they can win the % game by cheating their way to territory and possession; just awful.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:04 am
Mr. Zucchini Head




bren2k wrote:
That was an absolute steaming turd of a game; I rarely agree with Clarke, but he was right when he said it was like watching a different sport to the Wire/Broncos game last week. The coming together of two teams who play a wholly negative, niggly and unsportsmanlike game plan - and a referee who in trying to assert his authority, comes across like an officious middle manager - made for a dreadful spectacle.

Action is required, urgently, to clean up the ruck area and prevent the further iniquities of those coaches who believe they can win the % game by cheating their way to territory and possession; just awful.


I was at the game and probably won't watch it back because it was the worst game I've seen in a while, but I didn't really think the ruck was any worse than in most games. It just seemed (in the first half especially) that Hicks couldn't wait to blow up for anything and everything. And yes I know it's the players that are doing it, and that to the letter of the law they probably were all penalties. But the stop start nature just ruined any chance of it being an entertaining game.

As a Hull fan I think there is plenty to be encouraged by, a few things that need some work, and a few things that at this stage of the season it's too early to make a decision on. I am still fully confident we'll make the top 4.

It's also ironic that year after year people talk up Catalans as genuine contenders on the back of all the stars they sign. This is the one year that seemingly everyone has written them off, and actually this could be the one. They showed more heart last night than I saw from them all last season.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:21 pm
Lebron James




I thought Hull had the best pack in the history of rugby league? Looked like scared kids to me. A decent team would have mullered Hull. Tough times ahead for them

Regards

King James

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:39 pm
bren2k






Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I was at the game and probably won't watch it back because it was the worst game I've seen in a while, but I didn't really think the ruck was any worse than in most games. It just seemed (in the first half especially) that Hicks couldn't wait to blow up for anything and everything. And yes I know it's the players that are doing it, and that to the letter of the law they probably were all penalties. But the stop start nature just ruined any chance of it being an entertaining game.

As a Hull fan I think there is plenty to be encouraged by, a few things that need some work, and a few things that at this stage of the season it's too early to make a decision on. I am still fully confident we'll make the top 4.

It's also ironic that year after year people talk up Catalans as genuine contenders on the back of all the stars they sign. This is the one year that seemingly everyone has written them off, and actually this could be the one. They showed more heart last night than I saw from them all last season.


As a Hull fan I'm sure all that optimism feels justified - and I don't comment on that; but as a neutral, your coach appears to favour a particular style that is negative and based on slowing the ruck down and stifling the flow of the game - and as Catalans appear to be doing the same thing, it was a perfect storm; which resulted in an absolutely turgid match.

It may well get you into the top 4 - but that's an entirely separate issue.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:48 pm
LifeLongHKRFan





bren2k wrote:
As a Hull fan I'm sure all that optimism feels justified - and I don't comment on that; but as a neutral, your coach appears to favour a particular style that is negative and based on slowing the ruck down and stifling the flow of the game - and as Catalans appear to be doing the same thing, it was a perfect storm; which resulted in an absolutely turgid match.

It may well get you into the top 4 - but that's an entirely separate issue.


I think Radford's tactics are to try to over power the opposition like the Bulls did in the Noble era. You can see this by looking at the size of the team.
c}