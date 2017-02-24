craig hkr wrote: Fonua spent whole of last season thrashing around like a stranded trout after every tackle.

Speaking of which, Hull won a penalty last night (not sure who was involved) when the ball player thrashed around like a stranded trout on the back of a Catalans player who was face down in the mud. One of the more blatant cons I've seen but getting Greg Bird sinbinned was another. Getting totally fed up of it in the game now. Frustrates me like hell when we do it because 9 times out of 10 all it achieves is slowing your own attack down. I suppose these players are working the percentages though and know that when they do eventually con the ref they'll get free yardage downfield. Time to start penalising the con-men.