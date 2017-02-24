WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:25 am
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 401
number 6 wrote:
We lost cause were dumb and not smart enough across the whole team. We got suckered into Catalan slowing the game down to their pace, we need to learn not to get frustrated as stupid penalties cost us the game.

As for hicks. Clueless. Missed Catalans try in the first half, shouted held as bowden got pushed into touch then gave Catalan head n feed ( can't remember if the next play led to the inu no try), penalised mahe for playing the ball correctly as the French player didn't move out the way. No wonder people switch off or don't bother amymore


Good post apart from any correct factual content. Fonua spent whole of last season thrashing around like a stranded trout after every tackle.finalky got pinged for it .don't blame hicks blame your Millwall style team

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Catalan Dragons - 20:00:00

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:31 am
spegs Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1381
craig hkr wrote:
Glad for Jeans boys should have won by more. Hull had a good season last year playing against teams with swaths of players injured (whilst themselves staying injury free )not that I want players injured but I maintain they are nothing special..tough pack poor coach fickle fans. Cas warry wigan are nailed on top 3 in any order.4-10 is wide open. Forget about fc fans saying enjoy the championship but I watched that game in a west hull hostelry with loads of gadgeys wearing fc shirts and they all blamed hicks .my view just as a viewer was Fonua is wasted on wing.snide is overrated. Taylor and or watts went head hunting.ellis going off was the telling blow.anyway goodnight curly turds and sleep tight Jean


What a very balanced opinion...still hurting I see
[b]Agar out[/b]
