nottinghamtiger wrote:
Though Hull lost it in the halves. Sneyd was poor and Connor didn't look much better.
Catalans have found a good halves pairing with each having an excellent field kicking game. The three quarter line is also very good, and will be even better when young Fouad Yaha returns in week 8.
