Catalans played without a bench, with two (2) props, Sam Moa and Julien Bousquet unable to continue and hooker Paul Aiton also injured. Well done to Remy Casty for his double time. Well done to Catalans for scraping a win after being denied a fair try by an incompetent buffoon named Hicks.



Catalans had to play a simple risk free game, not spreading the ball wide, because they were so devoid of replacements in the centre of the field. I expect them to play a more attractive attacking game in future, as they challenge for top 4 position.



Hull look like they won't make the top 6.