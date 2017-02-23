Frosties. wrote:
Quick question, but why a thread for all the games on VTs when every club has their own game thread near enough in their own forum page? Combine them together perhaps?
Maybe the VT is more for open discussion
On most club forums, the opinions are based mainly on the fans' own club, whereas on here, you get a more diverse spread of opinions (theoretically).
Hull should win this one but, it will be a decent barometer as to how much Catalan have improved from last season.
Should be a decent game
