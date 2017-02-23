WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away Fans Travel Thread

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:32 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1705
Airtransat have announced packages for away fans for each Toronto home fixture:

http://www.canadianaffair.com/holidays/ ... k-fixtures

Match Date Team London Gatwick Airport Manchester Airport Birmingham Airport
6 May Oxford RLFC from £488pp from £545pp —
20 May Barrow Raiders from £498pp from £567pp —
3 June Coventry Bears from £576pp from £652pp from £662pp
24 June Hunslet RLFC from £576pp from £677pp —
1 July York City Knights from £675pp from £727pp —
8 July University of Gloucestershire All Golds from £675pp from £825pp from £832pp
15 July Hemel Stags from £741pp from £892pp —
2 Sept tbc from £512pp from £609pp from £875pp
9 Sept tbc from £503pp from £588pp from £726pp
16 Sept tbc from £461pp from £588pp from £747pp

All packages include air travel (from either Gatwick, Manchester or Birmingham), match day ticket and a 2-night stay at a 4* hotel. if you click on the "Dates" section at the bottom, it gives options for each game in terms of duration of stay and where you're travelling from.

A great set of options for RL supporters.

I last went in June2015 and flights cost us around £650pp return from Manchester with a change in Boston. So a direct flight, plus the match ticket and hotel is great value.

The hotel is also right in the middle of the city centre. St Lawrence Market, CN Tower, Steam Whistle Brewery, Rogers Centre (with the amount of games they play in baseball there's a good chance you could catch a game whilst there), the ferry to the islands etc are all in a short walk.

Niagara is about an hour and a half drive away. Whilst the town of Niagara is reminiscent of Blackpool with the souvenir shops, arcades, tacky bars etc , the Falls are well worth seeing.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

