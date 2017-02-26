Finally got the hang of it, but agree with other posters, why change the old system when there was nothing wrong with it and was a lot easier to navigate and understand. Anyway having watched the whole match back on video, I now realise we did get the benefit of the marginal decisions and were lucky not to have a team warning in the 2nd half. Ben Crookes saved 3 certain tries and should have been M.O.M. Also seen the video chat with Jamie Acton on L.C.T.V. Did not realise he was a soft spoken southerner who has also played for Wigan!!!