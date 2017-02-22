|
Alan
This has been posted on another topic, by Demon and myself, but has, surprisingly, not provoked any comment.https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/02/2 ... e-round-2/
For instance, no Ridyard, Weston, Stewart, and Hampshire - as well as the injured players. (McNally, Hood, Maria, and Clare) James Green, and Lachlan Burr back in, along with Naughton.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:48 pm
Think last week Jukes said, Glen Stewart will miss the next 2 games because of injury, and as for Ryan Hampshire he hasn't done much at all, apart from 'celebrate his try at Cas' like he'd won a final ! And some fans slag off Vea....REALLY ! I'd rather have Lewis Foster playing than Hampshire....
Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:57 pm
I'd like to see Burr & Naughton given a run out, Hopkins to miss out on form and Higson as he has taken a few knocks over the past couple of games.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:11 pm
Cleverly, Neil has managed to give almost everyone a run out in Super League - he'll learn all he needs to go forward hopefully- injuries are there to give others a chance to step up. For me I hope Ridyard and Weston can return to the form of last year but if not we need Plan B. Neil is also taking the pressure off the players by demonstrating he's trying different setups rather than reacting to last week or training. with such a new squad it's going to take time - second half last week looked more like a team.
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:43 pm
I'm glad that Naughton is in the Squad and I hope he is given the chance on Friday to show the fans what he can do , it's no use bringing him to Leigh if he isn't going to be given the chance, I'm glad Green is back as well,I'm not sure which 2 players will miss out, but I think Hopkins should be given a place in the 17,I'm not shocked about Riddy and Stewart not playing as I don't think they are fit , also glad Higham is back.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:11 am
ColD
charlie caroli wrote:
I'm glad that Naughton is in the Squad and I hope he is given the chance on Friday to show the fans what he can do , it's no use bringing him to Leigh if he isn't going to be given the chance, I'm glad Green is back as well,I'm not sure which 2 players will miss out, but I think Hopkins should be given a place in the 17,I'm not shocked about Riddy and Stewart not playing as I don't think they are fit , also glad Higham is back.
Naughton has to earn the right - just coz he's on loan from Hull doesn't necessarily make him better than what we already have. Our current players have spent most of the pre-season gelling - he'll be one to miss out for this game for me. Jukes has made it clear it's a squad game, no doubt he'll get a chance in due course
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:40 am
Can't see him missing out. In the nineteen,debut..Bit harsh to pick him and not play him.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 12:03 pm
glow
atomic wrote:
Can't see him missing out. In the nineteen,debut..Bit harsh to pick him and not play him.
Was he not warming up with the lads last week, I asked who was kicking the high bombs that Brown wasn't catching
and was told it was Naughton.
