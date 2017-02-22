charlie caroli wrote: I'm glad that Naughton is in the Squad and I hope he is given the chance on Friday to show the fans what he can do , it's no use bringing him to Leigh if he isn't going to be given the chance, I'm glad Green is back as well,I'm not sure which 2 players will miss out, but I think Hopkins should be given a place in the 17,I'm not shocked about Riddy and Stewart not playing as I don't think they are fit , also glad Higham is back.

Naughton has to earn the right - just coz he's on loan from Hull doesn't necessarily make him better than what we already have. Our current players have spent most of the pre-season gelling - he'll be one to miss out for this game for me. Jukes has made it clear it's a squad game, no doubt he'll get a chance in due course