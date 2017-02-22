Cleverly, Neil has managed to give almost everyone a run out in Super League - he'll learn all he needs to go forward hopefully- injuries are there to give others a chance to step up. For me I hope Ridyard and Weston can return to the form of last year but if not we need Plan B. Neil is also taking the pressure off the players by demonstrating he's trying different setups rather than reacting to last week or training. with such a new squad it's going to take time - second half last week looked more like a team.