Personally I think we saw the best of Ryan hall when he was a few kilo's lighter, when was the last time we saw him intercept and blast down the touchline? He could easily loose 5-10kg in muscle still be bigger then most other wingers and gain back some of that blistering pace he had when he first came onto the scene. He's also got tonnes of years left in him and tonnes of try's wouldn't worry about his replacement or briscoes, more like trying to find someone to supply them better.