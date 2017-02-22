Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I'm suggesting that at 30 plus, he won't be able to learn enough to be anywhere near as effective in the SR as he is on the wing. I don't think he could take the extra work and still be effective, while he's got the frame, what you put yourself through in the pack is very different to the wing.



Delaney can link. Not as well as Ablett, Ferres or Ward, but he can do it.



The only reason he would move to the pack is because he would be more effective there than his current position. Let me ask you, what about Ryans game, apart from his size and ball carrying, makes you think he'd be more effective in the second row than on the wing?

We'll agree to disagree re-Delaney he kills as many moves as knock ons do.Wrt RH becoming more effective at SR than Wing i think it could easily become the case of another Handley type coming along in the future & forcing the issue.I do think his size explosive power & his big hand offs are more than a good enough base to build on.Going back to his running lines he just doesn't run straight up & down the touch line he's capable of running drop off routes inside & out just look at his running coming out of our half.Also just to reiterate this all 2/3 yrs down the line not tmw the make up of a squad & its requirements change every season.