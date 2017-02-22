|
Should at least move him in one at centre and see how he goes before suggesting moving in as far as 2nd row.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:57 am
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I agree with Printer here. Hall has all the attributes of a great winger. If we are being generous he has at most half the skillset of a good second rowers.
He can cart the ball up and is a big lad.
Can he Run a good line? Can he make 20 plus (on the low side) tackles with his shall we say interesting technique? Can he stand up to the punishment? Can he offload in contact or pass and act like a link player to the back line with a passing game? Imo the answer to all these questions is no.
There have been plenty of wingers or centres who've turned into second rowers. I don't think Hall will be one of them. As someone said earlier in the thread, because his game isn't based on speed there's no reason he can't keep doing what he's doing into his mid 30's. Monaghan and Richards being recent similar examples.
Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position?
As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:32 am
Why should Hall learn to be a second rower whilst he's a very good winger? The way he plays based on size and strength rather than speed, he should be able to remain one of the most effective wingers around for years.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:14 am
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position?
As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.
I'm suggesting that at 30 plus, he won't be able to learn enough to be anywhere near as effective in the SR as he is on the wing. I don't think he could take the extra work and still be effective, while he's got the frame, what you put yourself through in the pack is very different to the wing.
Delaney can link. Not as well as Ablett, Ferres or Ward, but he can do it.
The only reason he would move to the pack is because he would be more effective there than his current position. Let me ask you, what about Ryans game, apart from his size and ball carrying, makes you think he'd be more effective in the second row than on the wing?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:33 am
Decent 2nd rowers are ten a penny, it's one position the game seems to produce plenty of. I don't see us ever being so short that we have to use Hall there. Ironically, the one type of 2nd rower that we don't produce many of is the pacey ball handling variety - a role that Hall is probably less suited to than the more conventional model. And points about his tackling are valid - we simply don't know. Fortunately for him, he's a pretty good winger.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:35 am
Clearwing wrote:
Decent 2nd rowers are ten a penny, it's one position the game seems to produce plenty of. I don't see us ever being so short that we have to use Hall there. Ironically, the one type of 2nd rower that we don't produce many of is the pacey ball handling variety - a role that Hall is probably less suited to than the more conventional model. And points about his tackling are valid - we simply don't know. Fortunately for him, he's a pretty good winger.
Same can be said for wingers also though.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:00 am
If he plays to his mid 30s will there be a playing shirt big enough to fit him?
He has been a great player - his appearance on soccer AM was a superb representation of the game.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:27 am
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
Why should Hall learn to be a second rower whilst he's a very good winger? The way he plays based on size and strength rather than speed, he should be able to remain one of the most effective wingers around for years.
Re-read what i put nobody is suggesting he switches tmw i suggested it as a move in the future.
Some may see him as going on long term ala Richards & Monaghan personally im not so sure.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:34 am
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I'm suggesting that at 30 plus, he won't be able to learn enough to be anywhere near as effective in the SR as he is on the wing. I don't think he could take the extra work and still be effective, while he's got the frame, what you put yourself through in the pack is very different to the wing.
Delaney can link. Not as well as Ablett, Ferres or Ward, but he can do it.
The only reason he would move to the pack is because he would be more effective there than his current position. Let me ask you, what about Ryans game, apart from his size and ball carrying, makes you think he'd be more effective in the second row than on the wing?
We'll agree to disagree re-Delaney he kills as many moves as knock ons do.
Wrt RH becoming more effective at SR than Wing i think it could easily become the case of another Handley type coming along in the future & forcing the issue.
I do think his size explosive power & his big hand offs are more than a good enough base to build on.
Going back to his running lines he just doesn't run straight up & down the touch line he's capable of running drop off routes inside & out just look at his running coming out of our half.
Also just to reiterate this all 2/3 yrs down the line not tmw the make up of a squad & its requirements change every season.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:09 am
Hall was and still is a great winger with a few years left in him. However as a player that relies on power rather than speed he can expect to get some more attention as he slows up in the way of kicks put in behind him. I'm reminded of how Leeds negated the threat of Vainikolo in the 2004 Grand Final.
