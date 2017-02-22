WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:31 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9513
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Should at least move him in one at centre and see how he goes before suggesting moving in as far as 2nd row.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

23/08/2014

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:57 am
RHINO-MARK
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 596
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I agree with Printer here. Hall has all the attributes of a great winger. If we are being generous he has at most half the skillset of a good second rowers.

He can cart the ball up and is a big lad.

Can he Run a good line? Can he make 20 plus (on the low side) tackles with his shall we say interesting technique? Can he stand up to the punishment? Can he offload in contact or pass and act like a link player to the back line with a passing game? Imo the answer to all these questions is no.

There have been plenty of wingers or centres who've turned into second rowers. I don't think Hall will be one of them. As someone said earlier in the thread, because his game isn't based on speed there's no reason he can't keep doing what he's doing into his mid 30's. Monaghan and Richards being recent similar examples.

Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position?
As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:32 am
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8013
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Why should Hall learn to be a second rower whilst he's a very good winger? The way he plays based on size and strength rather than speed, he should be able to remain one of the most effective wingers around for years.

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:14 am
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 935
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position?
As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.


I'm suggesting that at 30 plus, he won't be able to learn enough to be anywhere near as effective in the SR as he is on the wing. I don't think he could take the extra work and still be effective, while he's got the frame, what you put yourself through in the pack is very different to the wing.

Delaney can link. Not as well as Ablett, Ferres or Ward, but he can do it.

The only reason he would move to the pack is because he would be more effective there than his current position. Let me ask you, what about Ryans game, apart from his size and ball carrying, makes you think he'd be more effective in the second row than on the wing?

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:33 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5687
Decent 2nd rowers are ten a penny, it's one position the game seems to produce plenty of. I don't see us ever being so short that we have to use Hall there. Ironically, the one type of 2nd rower that we don't produce many of is the pacey ball handling variety - a role that Hall is probably less suited to than the more conventional model. And points about his tackling are valid - we simply don't know. Fortunately for him, he's a pretty good winger.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Succession Planning - Wing - Ryan Hall

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 7:35 am
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14727
Clearwing wrote:
Decent 2nd rowers are ten a penny, it's one position the game seems to produce plenty of. I don't see us ever being so short that we have to use Hall there. Ironically, the one type of 2nd rower that we don't produce many of is the pacey ball handling variety - a role that Hall is probably less suited to than the more conventional model. And points about his tackling are valid - we simply don't know. Fortunately for him, he's a pretty good winger.


Same can be said for wingers also though.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
