RHINO-MARK wrote: Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position?

As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.

I'm suggesting that at 30 plus, he won't be able to learn enough to be anywhere near as effective in the SR as he is on the wing. I don't think he could take the extra work and still be effective, while he's got the frame, what you put yourself through in the pack is very different to the wing.Delaney can link. Not as well as Ablett, Ferres or Ward, but he can do it.The only reason he would move to the pack is because he would be more effective there than his current position. Let me ask you, what about Ryans game, apart from his size and ball carrying, makes you think he'd be more effective in the second row than on the wing?