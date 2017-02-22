I agree with Printer here. Hall has all the attributes of a great winger. If we are being generous he has at most half the skillset of a good second rowers.
He can cart the ball up and is a big lad.
Can he Run a good line? Can he make 20 plus (on the low side) tackles with his shall we say interesting technique? Can he stand up to the punishment? Can he offload in contact or pass and act like a link player to the back line with a passing game? Imo the answer to all these questions is no.
There have been plenty of wingers or centres who've turned into second rowers. I don't think Hall will be one of them. As someone said earlier in the thread, because his game isn't based on speed there's no reason he can't keep doing what he's doing into his mid 30's. Monaghan and Richards being recent similar examples.
Are you suggesting he isn't capable of learning the SR position? As for the pass & link part Delaney has never done that also wrt can he take the punishment he's hardly built like Calderwood either.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: RHINO-MARK and 37 guests
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.