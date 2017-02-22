Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:

I agree with Printer here. Hall has all the attributes of a great winger. If we are being generous he has at most half the skillset of a good second rowers.



He can cart the ball up and is a big lad.



Can he Run a good line? Can he make 20 plus (on the low side) tackles with his shall we say interesting technique? Can he stand up to the punishment? Can he offload in contact or pass and act like a link player to the back line with a passing game? Imo the answer to all these questions is no.



There have been plenty of wingers or centres who've turned into second rowers. I don't think Hall will be one of them. As someone said earlier in the thread, because his game isn't based on speed there's no reason he can't keep doing what he's doing into his mid 30's. Monaghan and Richards being recent similar examples.